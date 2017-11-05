Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

Riverdale Season Finale Recap: Something Wicked This Way Comes

This town is really having a rough couple of months, huh?

12 mins ago

Seth Meyers Takes Us Into the Bushes to Track Trump’s Changing Comey Story

Sean Spicer hid among, not in, the White House bushes to avoid the press.

10:00 p.m.

Riverdale’s Showrunner Talks Final Cliffhangers, Incest, and Season Two

“All roads on Riverdale lead back to Twin Peaks.”

9:00 p.m.

Fire Island Recap: Happy Hour

Patrick and Cheyenne really need to get over their feud.

8:44 p.m.

Harry Styles Says Masturbation Lyrics Are Up for ‘Interpretation’, You Perv

“I think we danced around that one O.K.”

8:40 p.m.

The Desert Trip Festival Will Not Return in 2017

There will be no Led Zeppelin reunion in the desert.

8:04 p.m.

New Drama Good Girls Starring Retta is Coming to NBC

The drama about suburban housewives also stars Mae Whitman.

8:03 p.m.

Remember The Good Times: Here Are All The Shows That Got Cancelled This Season

The time travel bubble has definitely burst.

7:30 p.m.

Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy to Star in X-Men Spinoff New Mutants

Meet Woflsbane and Magik.

7:01 p.m.

Danny Brown and Silicon Valley Are a Match Made in Heaven

Danny Brown is a perfect fit for Mike Judge’s tech comedy

6:43 p.m.

L.A. Reid Is Leaving Epic Records After Six Bittersweet Years

What does this mean for the artists he signed?

5:56 p.m.

Red Nose Day Actually Trailer: Andrew Lincoln’s Cue Card Has a Question

“Do you like the beard?”

5:54 p.m.

Sorry, American Idol: Kelly Clarkson Will Join The Voice As a Coach in Season 14

Clarkson joins Jennifer Hudson in not judging the reboot of American Idol.

5:32 p.m.

Review: Snatched Doesn’t Know What to Do With Its Premise or Its Stars

I don’t fault Amy Schumer for pushing the lines of taste and correctness. I do fault director Jonathan Levine for his whack-you-over-the-head pacing.

5:31 p.m.

Damn, KRS-One Has No Idea Which Beastie Boys Member Is Dead

“Like a late fog in the mist / I see King Ad-Rock / and rest in peace Nate Dogg / their names and their natures will last.”

4:59 p.m.

This Twin Peaks Trailer Teases Some New Stars

Is that you, Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr?

4:12 p.m.

9 Potential Breakout Stars of the Summer Movie Season

Including Harry Styles and Amandla Stenberg.

3:59 p.m.

SNL Has the First Black Bachelorette Meet a Bunch of Dumb White Suitors

“One charming accomplished lawyer. Twenty-five hot dummies.”

3:57 p.m.

10 Roles That Prove Goldie Hawn Is One of Our Most Versatile Actresses

From Cactus Flower to First Wives Club, the actress proved she could hit way more notes than “kooky.”

3:49 p.m.

Large Animals: A Maggie Nelson–Approved Book for Wild Creatures

Talking to author Jess Arndt about her new story collection.