New Drama Good Girls Starring Retta is Coming to NBC

NBC is rewarding Good Girls with a series order, the network confirms. The soapy drama about three suburban housewives who risk it all in the face of sudden adversity stars Retta, Mae Whitman, and a yet to be cast third actress in the role of Beth. (Kathleen Rose Perkins, who played Beth in the pilot, will not be returning for the series run). Retta is best known for playing Donna, a small town government employee with a taste for the finer things in life, in Parks and Recreation. Whitman was a series regular in Parenthood, but also comes with a coveted sitcom pedigree for her part as Ann (her?) in Arrested Development.