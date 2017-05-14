New Girl Is Ending Next Season

New Girl will soon be a gone Girl: Fox has renewed the Zooey Deschanel comedy for a seventh — and final — season. While the network isn’t officially commenting, sources tell Vulture the show will return for a very shortened swan song season — likely just eight episodes — allowing producers a way to properly send the show off to sitcom heaven. But that farewell seemed in doubt for a while last week. Although a few months ago Fox insiders were very confident in the series returning, by the middle of last week, numerous industry insiders were hearing buzz the show wouldn’t return at all. As Fox announced pickups for a number of its bubble shows, including similarly low-rated efforts such as Last Man on Earth and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the network’s silence about New Girl spoke volumes. Ultimately, however, the network found a way to make a send-off work. Fox will announce its full 2017-18 schedule on Monday.