New Girl’s Final Season Picks Up After a Time Jump

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Finally, our New Girl will become a New Woman. Okay, she was a woman this whole time, but during the show’s final season, she will become a woman three years older than she was in the fsixth season. That’s right, people: it’s a time jump. Deadline reports that the seventh season of Fox’s New Girl will leap forward three years into the future. Over the course of a foreshortened season of eight episodes (as had been rumored), the New Girl gang will face “major milestones for all main characters over the period of one year, including a big one in the series finale.” You might assume that the big milestone in question could be, say, Jess and Nick giving birth to the goofiest baby on the planet, but any true fan knows what watershed New Girl moment is waiting for them at the series’ finale: everyone will inally move out of that beautiful apartment. They’d be fools to let that place go! They live like kings in that mansion of a loft!