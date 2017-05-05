Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

New Rough Night Trailer: Weekend At Bernadette’s

Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon and Ilana Glazer enjoy a night of drinking, dancing and corpse disposal.

7:03 p.m.

Dave Chappelle Joins Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born

The comedian will portray a character by the name of Noodles.

6:35 p.m.

The Lovers Is a Very Smart Movie About a Very Dumb Idea

And it’s fun watching Debra Winger and Tracy Letts gaze helplessly at each other.

6:08 p.m.

At the Drive-In Rewrites Its Past on in•ter a•li•a

The El Paso band returns to its roots.

5:28 p.m.

This Is All You Need to See to Understand Vin Diesel’s Music Career

▶️ “When the Fast & Furious megastar played the track … it brought Diesel to tears.”

4:53 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Bill Cosby’s Sexual-Assault Trial

The trial starts June 5.

4:51 p.m.

Mac DeMarco’s This Old Dog and 8 Other Albums to Listen to Now

From Mac DeMarco to Slowdive, here’s a selection of newly released albums to check out.

4:45 p.m.

The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix Right Now

From 10 Things I Hate About You to Medicine for Melancholy.

4:26 p.m.

A Timeline of How Fyre Festival Became a Massive Failure

It all started with a plane pit stop.

4:02 p.m.

These Minor Game of Thrones Characters Deserve Their Own Spinoff

▶️ “You cannot give up on the gravy. No gravy, no pie. Simple as that.”

3:38 p.m.

Diane Keaton Demonstrates Her Love of Kissing on Her Fellow Talk-Show Guests

“There’s nothing greater than kissing a man in a movie.”

2:16 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Now Has an Instagram to Torture You With ACS and AHS Clues

Max Greenfield is in Versace! See a creepy drawing of an elephant!

2:14 p.m.

The 13 Most Annoying Things About 13 Reasons Why

Who eats pizza in a hot tub?

2:00 p.m.

Richard Gere on The Dinner and Why Big Meals Onscreen Are Overrated

“It looks a lot better in the movie, frankly, than it did when we were shooting.”

1:37 p.m.

Cat Power Is One of Our Most Vital Songwriters

She’s playing this year’s Vulture Festival with Frankie Cosmos.

1:32 p.m.

Ranking All 373 Rolling Stones Songs

An honest look at the world’s greatest rock-and-roll band.

1:01 p.m.

Behind the Best Gay Wedding Sketch Ever

On this week’s episode of Good One podcast.

12:47 p.m.

Ellen DeGeneres Says Trump Isn’t Welcome on Her Show

“He’s against everything that I stand for.”

12:22 p.m.

Here’s How to Audition for a Spike Jonze Movie

Margaret Qualley, the star of Kenzo’s viral perfume ad, had to audition for Jonze by dancing like a tree.

12:21 p.m.

Watch Beautiful British Men Suffer in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk Trailer

The film arrives July 21.