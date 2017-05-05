New Rough Night Trailer: Weekend At Bernadette’s
As established in the film’s previous trailer, Rough Night, which premieres on June 16, features Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Ilana Glazer, and Jillian Bell scrambling to react to the accidental death of a bachelorette party stripper. Their apparent solution? Cart his body around town in a party-mobile, Weekend at Bernie’s-style. This, of course, does not address any of legal or ethical dilemmas raised by the disposal of a corpse, but more importantly, it also doesn’t answer the question: What exactly are they going to do with him after that? According to Weekend at Bernie’s II, the solution to their problem is, of course, to play calypso music until the body in question dances its way to a buried treasure, but as with all of life’s moral quandaries, nothing is as simple as Weekend at Bernie’s II made it seem.