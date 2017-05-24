Ordinary teen Peter Parker wants what we all want: health, food, a home, to fit in at school, and of course, the fatherly admiration of Robert Downey Jr. In the latest trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, your new, baby-faced Spidey Tom Holland, hot off his turn in Civil War, tries to figure out how to get into the Avengers and faces off with Michael Keaton’s Vulture (sadly, he’s not playing this website). We also get a glimpse of Donald Glover’s supporting role. There are battles in subway stations, in the suburbs, and on the Staten Island Ferry, just in case you forgot this movie was set in New York. Spider-Man: Homecoming premieres July 7.