Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are intergalactic governmental operatives charged with keeping peace in director Luc Besson’s fantastical galaxy. The duo has ten hours to figure out the threat facing Alpha — “the city of a thousand planets” — and ensure the dreamy cityscape’s safety. Somewhere along the way, the partners encounter none other than good girl gone galactic Rihanna. See Valerian in theaters this July.