The movie is still a month out, but rhe trailers for DC’s Wonder Woman continue to have our hopes perhaps irrationally high. We’ve already seen Diana and the Amazons kicking all manner of ass in previous clips, but this latest one, which debuted during the MTV Movie and TV Awards Sunday night, has even more outstanding combat sequences. The Bracelets of Submission and the Lasso of Truth are both out in full force, and we get our first good look at the very literally named Doctor Poison, who has an upside down Phantom of the Opera look going on. Watch out, chandeliers.