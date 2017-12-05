Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

The Most Uncomfortable Moments From Katy Perry’s ‘Bon Appétit’ Video, in GIFs

Katy Perry roasts herself.

23 mins ago

Paramore’s After Laughter and 5 Other Albums to Listen to Now

From Paramore to Harry Styles, here’s a selection of recently released albums to check out.

4:00 p.m.

Why Is Heat So Great? Let’s Ask Michael Mann.

To celebrate the director’s cut of Heat, Vulture talks to Michael Mann about the film’s legacy 22 years later.

3:55 p.m.

Master of None Recap: Best Food Friends

Should Dev forget about the woman of his dreams?

3:45 p.m.

Nicki Minaj to Launch a Charity to Pay Off More Fans’ Student Loans and Tuition

She’s the generous queen indeed.

3:42 p.m.

Fox’s Holiday Present to You Is a Live Musical Production of A Christmas Story

It will, of course, air in December.

3:34 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Impersonates His Latest Trump Target: Rex Tillerson

From a staged reading of Trump’s cabinet hearings, All the President’s Men?

3:29 p.m.

Guy Ritchie Doesn’t Care What You Think About His Movies (Usually)

“My job is not to release movies. My job is to make movies.”

2:03 p.m.

Movie Review: Bette Gordon’s The Drowning Is a Misandrist Stunner

Gordon has found her theme: how men are helpless before their basic and base urges.

2:00 p.m.

Master of None Recap: A New York Anthology

“New York, I Love You” follows three characters who don’t usually get the TV treatment.

1:49 p.m.

All the Food GIFs You Need From Master of None Season Two

*chef’s kiss*

1:43 p.m.

Why Is Disney Only Showing Half of Johnny Depp’s Face on the Pirates Billboards?

How do you advertise a movie where your star is both the main attraction and the biggest liability?

1:40 p.m.

Angelo Badalamenti Tells the Stories Behind 5 Twin Peaks Songs

“I would say, ‘David, how much slower can I play it?’ ‘Play it slower.’”

1:39 p.m.

Behind the Master of None Soundtrack and the Most Important Song of the Season

“We worked for months to clear that song.”

1:03 p.m.

Who Is Harry Styles, Really?

With his self-titled solo debut, the former One Directioner gives a never-before-seen window into his personal life

1:00 p.m.

I Love Dick Recap: The Dick Letters

“I want to be a female monster.”

12:51 p.m.

Reese Witherspoon Is Home Again (With a House Full of Hot Guys)

The kitchen! That bathroom! Home Again is due this September.

12:45 p.m.

Band Aid Trailer: Adam Pally and Zoe Lister-Jones Try Some Rock Therapy

Opening in theaters June 2.

12:06 p.m.

Jill Soloway’s I Love Dick Has a Mesmerizing Energy

This half-hour series works like gangbusters part of the time.

12:00 p.m.

Master of None Recap: Say Hello, Wave Goodbye

Dev’s crush on Francesca is sweet, but it’s also fairly bland.