Nicki Minaj Tells Ellen She’s Been Having a Lot of ‘Sleepovers’ With Nas

In news that should trigger a spike on the Richter scale throughout the borough of Queens, the Nicki Minaj and Nas ship has finally set forth on its maiden voyage. In an appearance on Ellen – the only woman Nicki trusts with her gossip – Nicki says she’s been having “sleepovers” with Nas after being spotted canoodling with him at his restaurant Sweet Chick earlier this month. The kind of ideal adult sleepovers where Nicki says she stays over Nas’s house and then gets to leave whenever she pleases without ever having to, ahem, pleasure him. Surprise! Nicki has announced she’s also been abstaining from sex. “I’m just chilling right now. I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any men. I hate men,” she says. (In case you understandably forgot, she and Meek Mill ended their relationship earlier this year.) But, already, temptation is high: “I might have to break the rule for him because he’s so dope.” Ellen, prepare to officiate the wedding.



