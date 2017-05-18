Nicole Kidman Goes Full Punk in the How to Talk to Girls at Parties Teaser

Nicole Kidman is a punk rocker now. Apologies to every other critically acclaimed limited series or hotly anticipated movie Kidman has coming out this year. She’s serving a punk-rock chic lewk in an early teaser for How to Talk to Girls at Parties, and it works. Enn (Alex Sharp) is in love with Zan (Elle Fanning), and has to get in cahoots with punk queen Boadicea (Nicole Kidman) to save Zan from certain death. “What’s punk?” Fanning asks coyly in the teaser. Punk is … well, obviously punk is Nicole Kidman in 2017. How to Talk to Girls at Parties, directed by John Cameron Mitchell and based on a Neil Gaiman short story, will premiere at Cannes out of competition.