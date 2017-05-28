The Simpsons have chosen to be, um, pretty bold with their depictions of Donald Trump’s administration, and perhaps unsurprisingly the comedy is now tackling the aftermath of James Comey’s firing from the FBI. In short: Trump actually seems sort of keen about coming up with a solution, but not before the Very Special Visitor of Richard Nixon’s ghost comes to speak to him in his presidential sleeping quarters. “I came to thank you Donald. I’m moving up,” he says “Thanks to you, I’m now the 44th best president. I just have one piece of advice — if you have tapes, burn them!” Hugs all around?

