North West to Paparazzi: Stop Taking Photos of Me

While the paparazzi continue to be ruthless to celebrities in the search of the perfect photograph — or, you know, a normal photo that can still be sold to a tabloid for some adequate money — children of celebrities have become more taboo for the photographers in recent years, especially in light of Jennifer Garner and Halle Berry’s testimonies in favor of a California anti-paparazzi bill. (“Large aggressive men swarm us causing a mob scene, yelling, jockeying for a position, crowding around the kids,” Garner said in her testimony. “There are violent, mentally ill stalkers who can now get close to my kids by simply following mobs of photographers and blending in.”) Sadly, some paparazzi still swarm around famous children in hopes of obtaining an easy-to-sell photo, and that inevitably includes the three-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the very cute North West. But you know what? North is sick and tired of dealing with these people, and she let her frustration clearly be known by repeatedly yelling “no pictures!” while getting some ice cream with Kim earlier this week.



First celebrity kid to go HAM on the paparazzi 😭😭 she is 10000% Kanye's daughter! pic.twitter.com/9OfIvdaMHq — FELIPE (@MolestMeKardash) May 12, 2017

Naturally, the paparazzi ignored her pleas and kept taking photos, even though one let out a muffled “sorry, North.” Just let her enjoy her cone.

