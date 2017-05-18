Okja Trailer: Tilda Swinton Swindles a Girl and Her Pet Beast

Mija (Seo-Hyun Ahn) lives in the mountains of South Korea, spending the days with her best friend Okja, an exotic piglike creature. When Tilda Swinton’s huge corporation gets wind of Okja and takes the animal, Mija sets out on a rescue mission bolstered by the pro-animal efforts of Paul Dano and Steven Yeun. Okja comes from South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who crafted a breathtaking sci-fi spectacle with the critically acclaimed Snowpiercer. The film is set to premiere with buzz — it’s produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B and distributed by Netflix — and it has ruffled feathers at Cannes, where the festival isn’t pleased that Netflix plans to skip a theatrical release entirely. Okja will be available on Netflix June 28.