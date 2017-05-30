Olivia Newton-John has revealed she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time. In a statement on her Facebook, Newton-John says she’s postponing the rest of her current tour after learning that what she believed to be back pain caused by sciatica is actually the result of breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. She says she will complete a short course of radiation, in addition to “natural wellness therapies,” and plans to return to performing “later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows,” which will be rescheduled. Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and became a longtime advocate for cancer awareness and research; prior to this new diagnosis, she’d been in remission for over 20 years. Read her full statement below.
Olivia Newton-John Postpones Tour After New Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Olivia Newton-John has revealed she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time. In a statement on her Facebook, Newton-John says she’s postponing the rest of her current tour after learning that what she believed to be back pain caused by sciatica is actually the result of breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. She says she will complete a short course of radiation, in addition to “natural wellness therapies,” and plans to return to performing “later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows,” which will be rescheduled. Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and became a longtime advocate for cancer awareness and research; prior to this new diagnosis, she’d been in remission for over 20 years. Read her full statement below.