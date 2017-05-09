Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

I. Marlene King on the 12 Things That Influenced Pretty Little Liars

“Hitchcock has really influenced the show, up to the point where we would have directors re-create scenes.”

11:44 a.m.

Sense8 Recap: From Here to Eternity

Lito finally gets his groove back.

11:32 a.m.

There’s an Uprising at Litchfield in Orange Is the New Black’s Season 5 Trailer

“We wanna be motherfuckin’ taken serious!”

11:18 a.m.

Sense8 Recap: Family Matters

“What Family Actually Means” is bookended with two beautiful displays of love.

11:01 a.m.

James Franco Advised Margot Robbie on Her Spring Breakers Halloween Costume

“I would bet that [Alien] was one of the biggest, most popular Halloween costumes that year.”

10:45 a.m.

Simone Biles Responds to Being Told to Smile on Dancing With the Stars

“You don’t know which wild card of sexy or happy they want you to bring.”

10:25 a.m.

It Looks Like Laura Dern’s Going to Have a Big Part in the Twin Peaks Revival

She will talk about birds “at least once.”

10:06 a.m.

Demetri Martin Fails at Flirting in a New Clip From the Movie Dean

Gillian Jacobs is a tough crowd.

9:37 a.m.

13 Questions 13 Reasons Why Needs to Answer in Season 2

There’s a lot still left to explore here.

8:36 a.m.

ABC Is Officially Reviving American Idol

Will the red Coca-Cola cups make a return too?

2:03 a.m.

Seth Meyers Responds to an Email He Received From Speaker Paul Ryan’s Office

Sounds like the congressman from Wisconsin has a standing invite to stop by Late Night anytime.

12:47 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Responds to the Backlash to His Comments About Health Insurance

“I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care. It was insensitive.”

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Psych Returns to USA for a Holiday TV Movie This Winter

The show ended in 2014 after eight seasons on the air.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Better Call Saul Recap: My Dinner Without Andre

“The bigger the lie, the harder it can be to dig out.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Quantico Recap: A Unified Nation

What do the Collaborators want to do, exactly?

Yesterday at 10:06 p.m.

Hellboy Reboot Starring Stranger Things’ David Harbour Is Reportedly on the Way

Neither director Guillermo del Toro nor actor Ron Perlman will return for the new film.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Peter’s Pan

Shep’s hard-drinking lifestyle is starting to take its toll.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Sex and the Telenovela

Jane is Carrie, Xo is Samantha, Alba is Miranda, and Rogelio is Charlotte. In case you’re wondering.

Yesterday at 8:59 p.m.

Richard Simmons Sues National Enquirer Over Articles Claiming He’s Transgender

The suit alleges that Simmons’ former friend Mauro Oliveira disseminated false information later used in a series of articles.

Yesterday at 6:51 p.m.

Actor and Former Calvin Klein Model Antonio Sabato Jr. Is Running for Congress

The Trump supporter will be challenging a Democrat-controlled seat in Southern California.