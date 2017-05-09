By

There’s an Uprising at Litchfield in Orange Is the New Black’s Season 5 Trailer

When we last left the ladies of Litchfield Penitentiary, Dascha Polanco’s Daya had one of the prison’s guards held at gunpoint, surrounded and supported by a crowd of her fellow inmates. As we learned in the first teaser for Orange Is the New Black’s fifth season, that is where the show will pick up. But what happens after the gun goes off? According to the season’s first full trailer, a full-fledged, grassroots uprising. This isn’t a hostile takeover — more like the once-segregated prison uniting in a political fight for their human rights after another inmate’s death last season. Rights like health care, better living conditions, and you know, an ice-cream sundae bar. The basics! And they’re not gonna let a lil’ old Netflix hack stand in their way either. Orange Is the New Black returns June 9.

Watch the Full Trailer for Orange Is the New Black Season 5

