Legendary singer-songwriter and performer at the 2016 Democratic National Convention Paul Simon isn’t a fan of every song from his discography. The performer told Stephen Colbert that he not only “loathes” “59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy),” but he also believes the song to be “naïve” and “doesn’t sound like 2017.” With that in mind, the Late Show host decided to help Simon update the lyrics to better reflect the headlines of the day. “Hello, lamppost, nice to see ya / We might be bombed by North Korea,” Colbert croons. “We might be close to World War III / So run for the shelters, feelin’ groovy.” Then Jon Batiste on his melodica and a Stay Human tuba player lent their instruments, as the comedian and the Grammy Award winner took turns singing verses about the environment, Kellyanne Conway, and humanity’s likely demise. Groovy!