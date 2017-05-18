When the news broke that Penélope Cruz would play Donatella Versace in the third season of American Crime Story, the standard reaction was mostly, “Wait, really? Not Lady Gaga?” But now that photos of Cruz shooting the series have come out, we can all rest assured that, given a blonde wig, a cigarette, and some designer sunglasses, pretty much anyone can look like Donatella Versace. Also, as Cruz demonstrates, it’s really important to glare like a pro, which is something at which she excels. Versace: American Crime Story also stars Edgar Ramirez as Donatella’s brother Gianni Versace and Darren Criss as his killer Andrew Cunanan. Expect lots of sunglasses