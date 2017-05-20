Pete Davidson Reflects on Bobby Moynihan’s SNL Departure: ‘It Breaks My Heart’

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

After nine Drunk Uncle-filled seasons of comedy bliss, longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Bobby Moynihan will be departing Studio 8H in order to star in the new CBS sitcom Me, Myself & I. (If you’re curious, the show follows one man’s life through three distinct time-periods.) As a result, his last show will actually be tonight, and ahead of his final bow his fellow SNL colleague (and good friend) Pete Davidson has penned a lovely and poignant note to commemorate his near-decade tenure. “Tomorrow is our last show together. It breaks my heart. When I became a cast member you were really there for me and such a pal. I wouldn’t have been able to get through it without you,” Davidson wrote on Instagram. “Over the past few years we’ve become great friends and I’m honored to have met you and have you in my life. You’re one of the funniest people I know and I’ll never forget the time we spent together on floor 17.”

Moynihan also rang in his last week on the show by posting a rare Instagram of his final pitch meeting,



Last pitch of the season! #SNL42 @therock A post shared by Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) on May 16, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Tonight, the uncles get drunk on your behalf.

