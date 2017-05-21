See the First Trailer for Season 3 of Playing House

Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair are back, and they’re bringing their fun friends with them. Season three of Playing House just got its first teaser, and in addition to all the lulz you see here, St. Clair’s character, Emma, will also take on a cancer diagnosis and treatment regimen that mirrors what St. Clair went through in her own life. The two women knew it would be a heavy topic to introduce to a comedy show, but as St. Clair explained recently in an essay for Stand Up to Cancer, they wanted to use their platform to do some good. “We hope that by sharing my experience — our experience, Lennon and I — that somebody who is going through this process or helping their loved one through it might feel less alone, and might even have some better information for their cancer care,” she wrote. You can catch the return of Playing House on Friday, June 23, on USA.