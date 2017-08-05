Psych Returns to USA for a Holiday TV Movie This Winter

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

The Psych boys are back together again for one more case and, if your hopes and prayers are answered, at least one out-of-control sled ride through the Santa Barbara Police Department. USA announced today that James Roday’s faux psychic Shawn Spencer and Dulé Hill’s sensitive straightman Burton “Gus” Guster will reunite for a two-hour holiday film appropriately entitled Psych: The Movie this December, over three years after the series came to an end following eight seasons and over 120 episodes. Per the network’s description, “The ambitious friends – along with some returning fan-favorite characters – come together during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own.” The news is not only a treat for you devoted Psych-Os, but it also raises the question for all television fans: why can’t every beloved show come back for a holiday movie? A Very Buffy Thanksgiving? Hanukkah Comes To The West Wing? Boo! A Felicity Halloween? The possibilities are…well, they aren’t endless, but they’re only limited by the number of holidays we have, and boy, we have plenty.

