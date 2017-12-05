Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

As more allegations of sexual assault against punk band PWR BTTM’s Ben Hopkins continue to emerge, the band have now been dropped by their management company. In a statement, Salty Artist Management says “we do not take these kinds of allegations lightly and our thoughts are with victims and survivors of abuse who have been affected by this.” The news comes after several people on social media accused Hopkins of assault, including against minors. Since then, other accusers have come forward, and some people involved with the band — including supporting acts and touring band members — now claim to have had knowledge about the band’s misconduct. In the only statement PWR BTTM have made so far, they called the allegations a “surprise” and claimed this was the first they’d heard of them. The band’s manager previously told Jezebel that she also didn’t know about the allegations until they became public.

According to fans who preordered the band’s new album, which was released today, their record label Polyvinyl is offering full refunds to anyone who emails them requesting one.



UPDATE: According to reporting by Jezebel, the band was well aware of the sexual assault allegations. An anonymous women interviewed by Jezebel (called “Jen”) said she reached out to band member Liv Bruce and that the band knew of the allegations earlier this year.