Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Quite Likes The Crown

Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

Somebody, anybody, check on Claire Foy, because this is some news she’s probably been waiting on for some time now. Per a “senior royal source” at the Daily Express in the U.K., Queen Elizabeth II has indeed watched Netflix’s royal sensation The Crown — and not only that, but she watched every single episode and loved it. “Edward and Sophie love The Crown,” the source explained, referring to Her Majesty’s son and daughter-in-law, the Earl and Countess of Wessex. “It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film. They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them. Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatised.” (Hmmm, the Peter Townsend stuff?)



The Queen’s bingeing habits also mirror her granddaughter Princess Eugenie — who’s currently eighth in line for the throne — as she had previously spoken out with praise for the royal drama. “It has been filmed beautifully. The music is wonderful,” the princess explained. “The story is beautiful and you feel very proud to watch it.” Windsor power!

