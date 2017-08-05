Phaedra Parks Has Reportedly Been Fired From Real Housewives of Atlanta

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Phaedra Parks has been dismissed from Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to TMZ. The site says Parks was informed at the beginning of April that her contract with RHOA would be terminated because of horrifying information that was made public last night in the show’s ninth-season reunion finale. Earlier in the season, Parks told Porsha Williams that Kandi Burruss had planned, with her husband Todd Tucker, to drug Williams and take her back to their home so they could sexually take advantage of her. It turns out that Parks made up the rumor that Burruss and her husband were conspiring to drug Williams, and she was outed during the finale for making up a story that painted Burruss as a potential rapist. The downward emotional spiral made for remarkable television, but as TMZ reports, Phaedra’s behavior was a bridge too far for Bravo, leading them to sever ties with her.