In addition to being a producer and an Academy Award-winning actress, Reese Witherspoon is a walking, talking, almost sobbing encyclopedia of Goldie Hawn information, a fact she revealed during Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s joint Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier today. Did you know Private Benjamin inspired Reese Witherspoon to take her career-making role in Legally Blonde? Did you know Goldie Hawn’s 1986 sports comedy Wildcats costarring Swoosie Kurtz, Jan Hooks and Wesley Snipes formed a young Reese Witherspoon in a way that, as an adult, Reese Witherspoon struggles to even put into words? Did you even know Goldie Hawn was in a 1986 sports comedy costarring Swoosie Kurtz, Jan Hooks and Wesley Snipes at all? Reese did. “She just lights up the screen. She’s lit up my life,” Witherspoon concluded through tears. “She’s changed my life, and she’s quite simply my idol.” Now go watch Swing Shift or The Girl from Petrovka or Protocol, and do Reese proud.

