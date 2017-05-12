By

Reese Witherspoon Is Home Again (With a Beautiful Kitchen and a House Full of Hot Guys)

Home Again finds three hot guys living in Reese Witherspoon’s immaculate Los Angeles home. Alice (Witherspoon) goes a little wild during her 40th birthday, and ends up letting three aspiring filmmakers shack up in her guest house. She’s type A and newly separated, and ready to have some (probably tightly scheduled) fun. A developing love triangle is interrupted when Alice’s ex (Michael Sheen) shows up. Nancy Meyers produced the movie, which was written and directed by her daughter Hallie Meyers-Shyer. The kitchen! That bathroom! You can go Home Again this September.

Watch Reese Witherspoon in the Home Again Trailer

