If you had momentarily hoped Reese Witherspoon’s coy snapshot of the main Big Little Lies cast reuniting, or, in her words, “working on some new lies,” meant the show had started filming its rumored second season, prepare to have your dreams dashed as surely as if you had shoved them down the stairs at your child’s elementary school. “Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies … working on some new lies 🙈🙉🙊,” Witherspoon posted to Instagram on Sunday. However, the only new lie is the lie you told yourself out of hope: HBO subsequently informed E! News that the photo is from a photoshoot, not from an impending Big Little Lies Season Two. That makes more sense, but is less exciting, than the third alternative: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman got together simply to come up with actual lies and have fabulous hair.