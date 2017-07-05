Latest News from Vulture

Sense8 Recap: Lito’s Pride

Sense8 has some of the best sex scenes on television.

17 mins ago

Veep Recap: No Justice, No Peace

No one in Veep hates women more than Selina Meyer does.

18 mins ago

Billions Season Finale Recap: Worth It

“Ball in Hand” is a brilliant end to an excellent season.

10:36 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Finale Recap: Vindication

This. Was. High. Quality. Television.

10:31 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: Dinesh Gets Laid!

“Intellectual Property” is a love letter to diehard fans of Silicon Valley.

10:26 p.m.

Here are the Winners of the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards

For the first time, actors competed against each other in gender-neutral categories.

10:09 p.m.

Reese Witherspoon Posts a BLL Reunion Photo and Gets Your Big Little Hopes Up

“Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies … working on some new lies”

10:07 p.m.

New It Trailer: Just When You Thought It Was Safe to Go Back in the Sewer

Bill Skarsgård is having too much fun playing a demon clown.

10:00 p.m.

How The Leftovers Picked 5 Iconic Melbourne Locations for Kevin & Nora’s Episode

“We took our eyes off the street for ten minutes and we had our own graffiti tagged.”

10:00 p.m.

American Gods Recap: The Slaughterhouse

Everyone seems to know that Mr. Wednesday is bad news, but they still can’t resist him.

10:00 p.m.

How Orlando Jones Constructed His Showstopping American Gods Monologue

“To deliver that or to try and create that conversation around a voice that was yelling just seemed the absolutely wrong way to go.”

10:00 p.m.

The Leftovers Recap: A Sudden Departure

Kevin and Nora face their emotional apocalypse.

9:44 p.m.

New Wonder Woman Trailer Gives Us the Lasso of Truth and Doctor Poison

You can’t handle the Lasso of Truth.

9:25 p.m.

Barbra Streisand Gave Hillary Clinton Her Nth Standing Ovation in Brooklyn

The former Secretary of State and husband Bill were in the audience at Barclays Center.

9:22 p.m.

Moonlight’s Beach Scene Correctly Wins MTV’s Award for Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome were on hand to accept the award.

8:57 p.m.

Peter Parker Gets Found Out in This New Clip From Spider-Man: Homecoming

It’s tough being a teen hero.

8:42 p.m.

Emma Watson Praises Gender-Neutral Acting Trophies at MTV Movie and TV Awards

It was the first award of the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

8:13 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren and Dwayne Johnson Bond Over Her Favorite Show, HBO’s Ballers

If the Democratic senator from Massachusetts tweets what she wants from the third season of your sports comedy, you legally have to do it.

2:47 p.m.

Sense8 Recap: A Toast to Courage

“Fear Never Fixed Anything” isn’t a coherent episode.

2:11 p.m.

Stephen Fry Is Being Investigated for Alleged Blasphemy in Ireland

Over comments Fry made about religion in 2015.