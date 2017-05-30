Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Robert Michael Morris, Actor in The Comeback, Dead at 77

He was also a main cast member in Running Wilde.

6:30 p.m.

Sources Say Sony Is Working Hard to Save Underground Following Cancelation

The CEO of the network’s parent company is “repositioning WGN America for profitable growth.”

6:27 p.m.

House of Cards Recap: Who’s the Boss?

All the wives in this show are worth ten of their respective husbands.

5:54 p.m.

A White Radio Host Asked Author Paul Beatty If He Had to Learn to ‘Become Black’

On National Sorry Day, no less.

4:45 p.m.

Your Guide to the Gods of American Gods

After you inevitably find yourself asking, what the hell is going on?

4:38 p.m.

The Pirates of the Caribbean Budget Included $2 Million for Snacks

That’s a whole lot of Pirate’s Booty.

4:35 p.m.

Bloodline Recap: Hard Truths

No matter what Meg does, she’s haunted by the Rayburn legacy of violence.

4:05 p.m.

Remembering Gregg Allman

He was the rare jam-band singer who could really sing.

3:56 p.m.

Olivia Newton-John Postpones Tour After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

She had been in remission for over 20 years.

3:50 p.m.

Millie Bobby Brown Could’ve Been Your X-23 in Logan

She considered it her best audition ever.

3:45 p.m.

Making Sense of a Cannes That Struggled to Reflect the World Outside

What to take away from a down year for the festival.

3:41 p.m.

The Riverdale Cast Is Having a Hard Time Calling Season Two Anything But ‘Dark’

There are, truly, no words.

3:13 p.m.

You Can Watch a Victoria’s Secret Model Stab a Guy in Wonder Woman

Doutzen Kroes had some good times in her Amazonian armor.

3:00 p.m.

House of Cards Recap: In It to Win It

Politics: It’s fun for the whole family!

2:58 p.m.

House of Cards’ Showrunners on Murder, Intrigue, Real-life Parallels in Season 5

“If there are any similarities, it’s because we were tapping into things that were happening around us culturally and politically.”

2:36 p.m.

Animaniacs Might Escape the Warner Bros. Water Tower Again With Reboot

Making television zany again.

2:00 p.m.

Bobby Moynihan’s 13 Best Saturday Night Live Sketches

The most unforgettable sketches from Moynihan’s nine-year run.

1:17 p.m.

Nicole LaLiberte Says Filming Her Grisly Twin Peaks Motel-Room Scene Was ‘Fun’

“You get to go places you don’t usually get to go. You get rattled by your own work, and that was exciting.”

1:07 p.m.

Artist Protests Fearless Girl by Installing Pissing Pug Statue Beside It

“It has nothing to do with feminism.”

12:46 p.m.

Why Sasheer Zamata Never Had a Chance on Saturday Night Live

She now belongs to one of the most exclusive clubs in American comedy: the black female comedian let down by SNL.