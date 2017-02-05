Absolutely Anything, Robin Williams’ Last Movie, Gets a U.S. Release Date

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Robin Williams left American audiences one last gift to enjoy, and it feels right that that gift is an extremely excitably, exuberantly horny pup named Dennis. The late actor lent his vocal talents to the British alien comedy Absolutely Anything, a Simon Pegg vehicle written and directed by Monty Python’s Terry Jones. John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin and Eric Idle also contributed to the film, voicing the extraterrestrials that grant Pegg’s character the ability to do, you guessed it, absolutely anything, including comprehend the very dog-like advice of his pet. As Deadline points out, Monty Python’s last feature film collaboration was 1983’s The Meaning of Life. While British movie-goers had the opportunity to see the film last year, Absolutely Anything is set to finally open in the U.S. on May 12. Williams died in August 2014 three weeks after completing his work on the film, the trailer for which you can watch below.