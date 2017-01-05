Proof That Ryan Seacrest Is TV’s Overachiever

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest has figured out how to stop time. That’s the only logic behind the former American Idol host taking on yet another TV gig. Seacrest is officially joining Kelly Ripa on Live! With Kelly and Ryan to make morning TV’s most smiley power couple, but our biggest question is, How on earth does he have the time? Spending four days a week in New York apparently won’t stop Seacrest from hosting his morning-drive radio show “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” and his “American Top 40” program — he plans to build a studio in New York so he can continue those gigs — and his contract to host awards-season red carpets for E! was reportedly recently renewed. But someone must have given Seacrest a time-turner, because he also talks ABC’s audience through New Year’s Eve, produces Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and still has time to do a menswear line with Macy’s. Ryan Seacrest: Clockstopper? Here’s a rundown of what’s on his docket in addition to his new Live! gig:

Red carpets

Seacrest must sleep in a tux come wintertime. As host and executive producer of E!’s Live From the Red Carpet franchise, he’s busy covering red carpets from the Oscars to the Emmys. He also hosts ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Waking up early for his gig with Kelly is going to be rough during awards season.

Pulling the strings in his reality-TV empire

Kris Jenner may be the matriarch of the Kardashian family, but Ryan Seacrest Productions is running the show. Seacrest executive produces unscripted series for E!, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spinoffs (which, in case you’ve lost track, include Rob & Chyna and the forthcoming Life of Kylie). In addition to KUWTK, Seacrest executive produces Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset.

Shades of Blue

In addition to his reality-TV work, Ryan Seacrest Productions is an executive producer of the Jennifer Lopez–Ray Liotta NBC cop drama Shades of Blue. Gotta love an American Idol reunion.

“On Air With Ryan Seacrest”

Seacrest hosts and produces his syndicated drive-time radio show for iHeartMedia; the Live! studio will house a new iHeartRadio studio so Seacrest and keep his radio gig, according to Deadline. With his iHeart deal, he also hosts red carpets for the iHeartRadio Music Awards and the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Basically, if you need a host for something, Ryan is your guy.

Investments

All those hosting gigs come with paychecks, and Seacrest has put some of his money into investments. While not all of them have been wise choices (once upon a time, he wanted to turn your iPhone into a Blackberry), his investments through Seacrest Global Group have gotten savvier since then, and have included Pinterest, marketing and PR firm Civic Entertainment Group, and DigiTour Media.

Grooming

Because it’s his job to look nice on red carpets and television (and even while he’s hosting radio shows, we assume), you can bet that Seacrest has some tips on looking sharp. If you’re in need of a cost-efficient suit — maybe a modern-fit gray suit with slim trouser pants — Ryan Seacrest can do you this service. In 2014 he launched Ryan Seacrest Distinction, a line of menswear exclusive to Macy’s. In February he announced that he’s creating a skin-care line with dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer.