Disney Eyes Another Oscar-Winning Director to Turn Pinocchio Live-Action

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Do you ever feel like a plastic bag? One that’s drifting through the wind, wanting to start again — maybe this time as a real boy? Disney is reportedly eyeing American Beauty director Sam Mendes to take on the next movie in its live-action-remake machine: Pinocchio. According to Deadline, Mendes is in early talks to direct the movie, which will be written and produced by Chris Weitz. Mendes is coming off of directing the previous two James Bond movies, and was previously attached to a remake of James and the Giant Peach.

If Mendes signs on, he’ll join the ranks of other top directors leading Disney’s live-action remakes: Jon Favreau is working on The Lion King, Tim Burton is doing Dumbo, Niki Caro is doing Mulan, and Guy Ritchie has Aladdin. Pinocchio will get his real-boy wish, probably with a side of Mendes’s ennui.