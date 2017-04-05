Samantha Bee Finds the Only Washington Insider Not Already Leaking to the Press

When Samantha Bee enters a dramatically lit parking lot looking for an inside scoop on President Trump’s connection to Russia, her anonymous source (Andy Richter) keeps getting interrupted by other eager leakers. How’s a whistle blower supposed to reveal state secrets when FBI agents, Starbucks baristas, and Julian Assange (played by a rather convincing rat) keep one-upping you at every turn? And, does it really count as a leak if the average reader doesn’t care about the flood of scandalous information it contains? What is the weather like tomorrow, anyway?