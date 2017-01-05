Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

After Signing Two Indie Directors, What’s the MCU’s Plan for Captain Marvel?

“It ultimately needs to be about the three-dimensional, multilayered Carol Danvers character.”

3:10 p.m.

Unhinged Psycho Stalkers Are My Favorite Movie Heroines

Because Swimfan is actually a lowbrow version of I Love Dick.

2:47 p.m.

Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Is an Often Great Album About Divorce

Strength of a Woman’s bloodletting is actually graciously minimal, all things considered.

2:35 p.m.

Dear White People Recap: Hate It When Bae Lies

Gabe drops a huge bombshell in “Chapter VII.”

1:33 p.m.

Netflix Is Adding More Trigger Warnings to 13 Reasons Why Amid Backlash

There will now be a disclaimer before the first episode and more specific warnings throughout the show.

1:28 p.m.

Proof That Ryan Seacrest Is TV’s Overachiever

Now that he’s hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest must have figured out time travel.

1:13 p.m.

Inside the After-party for Sam Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

There’s Will Ferrell! And Retta! Other fancy people!

1:00 p.m.

Neil Patrick Harris, Cat Power, Edgar Wright, and More Join Vulture Festival

The lineup keeps getting bigger and better.

12:14 p.m.

Michael Moore Plans to ‘Take Down’ Trump With a Broadway Show

The show’s poster asks, “Can a Broadway show take down a sitting president?”

11:50 a.m.

Ego the Living Planet, Guardians of the Galaxy 2’s Biggest Character, Explained

He has a long, if spotty, comics history.

11:41 a.m.

Local Bard Ed Sheeran Will Sing for Arya on Game of Thrones

“I sing a song and then she goes, ‘Oh, that’s a nice song.’”

11:05 a.m.

House of Cards Season 5 Trailer: ‘One Nation, Underwood’

The series returns May 30.

11:04 a.m.

From Armageddon to Alien Hordes: 8 Comics You Need to Read This May

Marvel’s Nick Fury and DC’s Batwoman are having particularly good runs right now.

10:17 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Recap: The Face Crack of Frick and Frack

Please put “Toodles, bitch!” on my tombstone.

10:11 a.m.

Teens Explain What Adults Don’t Get About 13 Reasons Why

“Parents don’t realize what we go through, how horrible teenagers are.”

10:10 a.m.

Fyre Festival Has Already Been Hit With a $100 Million Class-Action Lawsuit

The lawsuit compares the festival to the Hunger Games.

9:56 a.m.

Watch a Reading of Steve Bannon’s Shakespearean Screenplay About the L.A. Riots

The script combines Coriolanus and very loose interpretation of slang.

9:26 a.m.

What’s New on Netflix: May 2017

Master of None is back!

9:00 a.m.

Will Hollywood Learn Anything From Get Out’s Success?

Over the last two months, the movie has messed with the industry’s head, and with America’s.

8:54 a.m.

Ryan Seacrest Named Kelly Ripa’s New Live! Co-host

Seacrest was a guest co-host five times.