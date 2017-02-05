Bad Moms’ bad moms – what’re you gonna do when they come to a theater near you? Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, and Christine Baranski have signed on to play the moms of Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, and Mila Kunis, respectively, in the forthcoming sequel to Bad Moms (which, in case you forgot, made a bunch of money). The sequel, titled A Bad Moms Christmas, will take place during the holiday season, as the moms “face the challenge of creating the perfect Christmas for their families … and their mothers.” Jay Hernandez, David Walton, and Wanda Sykes will all return, while Justin Hartley and Peter Gallagher are joining the cast. A Bad Moms Christmas arrives November 3, hopefully with buckets of statement jewelry in tow.