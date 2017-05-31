Impressions have always been Saturday Night Live’s stock-in-trade, whether it’s processing the latest news headlines or lampooning the people our country decides to celebrate in a game of Family Feud. As always, this season provided more than a few boutique impersonations, including Kate McKinnon’s recurring take on Ecce Homo fresco “restorer” Cecilia Giménez, which earned airtime alongside Alec Baldwin’s bloated elephant in the room Donald Trump, and the unexpected joy of blowhard press secretary Sean Spicer from Melissa McCarthy. To give a sense of the depth and breadth of material in a single season, here is a convenient catalogue of the 2016–2017 season’s impressions — from two different women playing Melania to one guy playing two different John Travoltas.



By Matthew Love and Granger Willson

