Riverdale Has Found Its New Reggie

With Ross Butler leaving his recurring role on Riverdale as Reggie Mantle, the primary high school antagonist of Archie Andrews, to pursue a second season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, the hunt for a suitable replacement was swift. But in a matter of weeks, we’ve found our new guy to fill in those jock shoes — Reggie will now be portrayed by (extremely handsome) actor and model Charles Melton, who’s previous few acting credits include Glee and American Horror Story. As Reggie had a sporadic presence in Riverdale’s first season due to Butler’s Netflix commitments, the casting of Melton assures viewers that the character will have a much bigger presence in its sophomore outing. “They gave me, an Asian-American, a chance to play a traditionally Caucasian character,” Butler said in a Twitter video when Melton’s casting was announced. “And in light of this casting news, I’m even more excited and more proud that they decided to keep Reggie Asian-American.” Get to know Melton better by exploring some of his Instagrams, below.
Say Hello to Riverdale’s New Reggie
With Ross Butler leaving his recurring role on Riverdale as Reggie Mantle, the primary high school antagonist of Archie Andrews, to pursue a second season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, the hunt for a suitable replacement was swift. But in a matter of weeks, we’ve found our new guy to fill in those jock shoes — Reggie will now be portrayed by (extremely handsome) actor and model Charles Melton, who’s previous few acting credits include Glee and American Horror Story. As Reggie had a sporadic presence in Riverdale’s first season due to Butler’s Netflix commitments, the casting of Melton assures viewers that the character will have a much bigger presence in its sophomore outing. “They gave me, an Asian-American, a chance to play a traditionally Caucasian character,” Butler said in a Twitter video when Melton’s casting was announced. “And in light of this casting news, I’m even more excited and more proud that they decided to keep Reggie Asian-American.” Get to know Melton better by exploring some of his Instagrams, below.