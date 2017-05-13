Riverdale Has Found Its New Reggie

With Ross Butler leaving his recurring role on Riverdale as Reggie Mantle, the primary high school antagonist of Archie Andrews, to pursue a second season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, the hunt for a suitable replacement was swift. But in a matter of weeks, we’ve found our new guy to fill in those jock shoes — Reggie will now be portrayed by (extremely handsome) actor and model Charles Melton, who’s previous few acting credits include Glee and American Horror Story. As Reggie had a sporadic presence in Riverdale’s first season due to Butler’s Netflix commitments, the casting of Melton assures viewers that the character will have a much bigger presence in its sophomore outing. “They gave me, an Asian-American, a chance to play a traditionally Caucasian character,” Butler said in a Twitter video when Melton’s casting was announced. “And in light of this casting news, I’m even more excited and more proud that they decided to keep Reggie Asian-American.” Get to know Melton better by exploring some of his Instagrams, below.



