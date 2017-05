The ratings for Felicity, the greatest show of all time (Ed. note: This is Jackson’s opinion, not that of Vulture as a whole), cratered in its second season when, coincidentally, Felicity got her infamous haircut. As it turns out, even Scott Speedman, who played Felicity’s love interest Ben and was also dating Keri Russell at the time, couldn’t pretend he liked the new look. He couldn’t get over the chia pet vibe, though let’s be honest, Noel would’ve actually been supportive.