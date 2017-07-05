Marvel dropped a new clip of Spider-Man: Homecoming during the MTV Movie and TV Awards Sunday night, showing Peter Parker getting caught red-gloved by one of his buddies. The teen Avenger might be part of a world-saving superhero troop now, but he still has to turn school projects in on time and make sure his Aunt May doesn’t find out about his extracurricular activities, lest he get benched for breaking house rules. Oh, and Tom Holland gets his contractually mandated shirtless scene. Enjoy.
Peter Parker Gets Found Out in This New Clip From Spider-Man: Homecoming
