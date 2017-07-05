Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

New Wonder Woman Trailer Gives Us the Lasso of Submission and Doctor Poison

You can’t handle the Lasso of Truth.

24 mins ago

Barbra Streisand Gave Hillary Clinton Her Nth Standing Ovation in Brooklyn

The former Secretary of State and husband Bill were in the audience at Barclays Center.

28 mins ago

Moonlight’s Beach Scene Correctly Wins MTV’s Award for Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome were on hand to accept the award.

8:57 p.m.

Peter Parker Gets Found Out in This New Clip From Spider-Man: Homecoming

It’s tough being a teen hero.

8:42 p.m.

Emma Watson Praises Gender-Neutral Acting Trophies at MTV Movie and TV Awards

It was the first award of the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

8:13 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren and Dwayne Johnson Bond Over Her Favorite Show, HBO’s Ballers

If the Democratic senator from Massachusetts tweets what she wants from the third season of your sports comedy, you legally have to do it.

2:47 p.m.

Sense8 Recap: A Toast to Courage

“Fear Never Fixed Anything” isn’t a coherent episode.

2:11 p.m.

Stephen Fry Is Being Investigated for Alleged Blasphemy in Ireland

Over comments Fry made about religion in 2015.

1:54 p.m.

Sense8 Recap: Amanita’s Getaway

Juggling so many characters is a tough feat, but “Polyphony” treats each one with depth and specificity.

12:00 p.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: Chris Pine Gets Goofy

SNL takes a break from Trump with a fun, silly episode.

11:57 a.m.

Nicki Minaj Spontaneously Paid Fans’ Tuition Upon Request

The Nicki Minaj scholarship fund is highly generous.

11:44 a.m.

Yup, A Second Season of 13 Reasons Why Will Actually Happen

Perhaps they’ll just work their way through the five W’s.

10:35 a.m.

Chris Pine Has Handy Song to Help You Remember Exactly Which Chris He Is on SNL

He’s the musical Chris!

10:10 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway Is the Carmen Sandiego No One’s Looking for on SNL

A cunning strategy.

9:57 a.m.

Dystopia in SNL’s The Handmaid’s Tale Is a Major Bummer for the Bros, Too

From what they’ve heard, dystopia blows.

9:32 a.m.

Not Donald Trump Gets Some Upsetting News When He Calls Into SNL’s Morning Joe

Meanwhile, workplace sexual tension is off the charts.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Doctor Who Recap: This Old House

“Knock Knock” is the first truly duff episode of the season.

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Unseats Fate of the Furious As Box-Office Champ

Summer box-office season is officially rearing.

Yesterday at 1:15 p.m.

Miley Cyrus Attempts to Clarify Her Controversial Comments About Hip-Hop

“I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap.”

Yesterday at 11:50 a.m.

Ukraine Bans Steven Seagal for Being Threat to National Security

Seagal was recently granted Russian citizenship.