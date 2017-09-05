On the next episode of Great News, Carol (Andrea Martin) is concerned about the lack of team unity among the staff of The Breakdown, and in the middle of her vent session to Greg (Adam Campbell) we get our first look at the hosts of Morning Wined Up, the network’s version of The Today Show. Specifically, it’s the Great News version of the Kathie Lee and Hoda’s block of sunrise programming, with Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch standing in for those vino-loving morning show hosts. So take a sneak peak at Kelly (Gasteyer) and Mary Kelly (Dratch) as they shop for online bedding and lament every day woes like having your house taken by the bank. Also, take care to read the chyrons.