By

Tags:

Exclusive: Mark Hamill and Kyle Mooney Get Weird in the First Clip From Brigsby Bear

As the eccentric new comedy Brigsby Bear begins, it’s clear that something is not quite right. Our hero James (Saturday Night Live’s Kyle Mooney) is an adult still living at home with his parents, and he’s obsessed with watching VHS tapes of a goofy children’s show called Brigsby Bear Adventures … but aren’t some of the “educational” messages slipped into the show a little bit odd? And why have his parents (Mark Hamill and Jane Adams) convinced James that the air outside their sealed-in home is poisonous? Eventually, James will be forced to leave the only home he’s ever known for a culture-shock encounter with the real world, but this first exclusive clip catches him before his unique reality comes crashing down, as an inspirational father-son chat between Hamill and Mooney takes on weirder and weirder overtones with each bizarre cutaway. A Sundance Film Festival hit, Brigsby Bear will next land at Cannes, with a bow in theaters July 28.

See Mark Hamill and Kyle Mooney Get Weird in Brigsby Bear

Related

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.