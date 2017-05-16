As the eccentric new comedy Brigsby Bear begins, it’s clear that something is not quite right. Our hero James (Saturday Night Live’s Kyle Mooney) is an adult still living at home with his parents, and he’s obsessed with watching VHS tapes of a goofy children’s show called Brigsby Bear Adventures … but aren’t some of the “educational” messages slipped into the show a little bit odd? And why have his parents (Mark Hamill and Jane Adams) convinced James that the air outside their sealed-in home is poisonous? Eventually, James will be forced to leave the only home he’s ever known for a culture-shock encounter with the real world, but this first exclusive clip catches him before his unique reality comes crashing down, as an inspirational father-son chat between Hamill and Mooney takes on weirder and weirder overtones with each bizarre cutaway. A Sundance Film Festival hit, Brigsby Bear will next land at Cannes, with a bow in theaters July 28.