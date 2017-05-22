Here at Vulture, we like to make sure that the talent you see onstage is just as well-informed about pop culture as you. So we went backstage with Sara Bareilles and Chris Diamantopoulos, who are singing their hearts out in Waitress on Broadway, to administer a little music test of our own. We call it Broadway Charades, in which we have Broadway stars quiz each other on pop songs — technically this is more in the style of the party game Celebrities than Charades, but hey, don’t fault us for choosing a nice name. Anyway, if you like to experience joy, you’re going to want to see Sara imitate Florence and the Machine.