Photo: Eric McCandless/Freeform

For those hoping Pretty Little Liars’ lethal, high-tech board game would rise against Rosewood alongside Uber A and give the Freeform drama a very Big Brother ending, well … you might be disappointed by this first-look photo of the series finale. (Also, what show have you been watching?) As revealed by EW, the five Liars are looking quite content as they gather for a friendly embrace — not unlike the final scene before the five-year time-jump in the sixth season — and they don’t look one bit terrified of the anonymous stalker who’s been torturing them over the past year or so. Has this looming figure been murdered? Turned into the police? Decapitated? All questions will be (hopefully) answered when the finale airs on June 27.

