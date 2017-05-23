Friends From College is an eight-part comedy series arriving on Netflix in July, and the streaming studio has just released a new teaser for the show. From the executive producing and writing team of Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco comes the story about a group of pals who met at Harvard, but are now approaching 40 years old and dealing with their life choices. But don’t worry, this isn’t like a Big Chill situation. They’re not getting back together because someone committed suicide. They’re just a group of people living their lives and experiencing the normal trials of adulthood, like accidentally doing coke and tap-dancing around your friend’s apartment on a weeknight, or accosting a pharmacist so he will open up after hours to sell you fertility drugs. See the newest teaser above, and the previously released one below.