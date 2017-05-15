Photo: Al Pereira/Getty Images; Brad Barket/Getty Images

It’s that time again. The lineup for the super-sized improv and comedy gathering the Del Close Marathon has been announced, and from Friday June 23 through Sunday June 25 you’ll be able to laugh yourself silly at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York. The 19th annual event will feature UCB co-founders Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh, in addition to a boatload of other performers like Sasheer Zamata, Anthony Atamanuik (see him first at Vulture Festival this weekend), Jason Mantzoukas, Nicole Byer, and Neil Casey, as well as shows from Asssscat 3000, Bobby Moynihan and Friends, Improvised Seinfeld, and many more. There will even be seven “Mash-UP” shows put on throughout the fest, like Queer, Far, Wherever You Are and ImmigrantProv. If you want to try to see every single event, prepare to schedule around 650 improv shows spread across ten different stages. You might not sleep or eat, but all the comedy will only cost $40 for a weekend pass. To get a guaranteed spot at premium shows, tickets will range from $10 to $25. More details can be found at delclosemarathon.com.