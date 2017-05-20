Unlike the character he plays on TV, Tituss Burgess made his mark on Broadway a long time ago. His biggest break came in 2007, when he originated the role of Sebastian in Broadway’s Little Mermaid. But all the while he was playing a talking crab, Burgess had his sights set on a different role. Unfortunately, pitching the powers that be on a black gay man playing Ursula the sea witch didn’t go so well — but at least a packed audience at Burgess’ appearance at Vulture Festival Saturday night was treated to the actor’s rendition of “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” “Maybe they’ll get their act together, put me in that movie,” he said. Someone get that man a white beehive and some tentacles immediately!