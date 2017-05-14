Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Trailer: This Is Their Story

By

Summer is near, meaning that TV’s true crime wave is about to spike. The latest entry in the genre invigorated by The People v. O.J. Simpson is Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, because a trend ain’t a trend til Dick Wolf has it franchised. The anthology series will cover the trial of the ‘90s other infamous double-murder, that of Jose and Kitty Menendez at the hands of their sons, Lyle and Erik. Edie Falco is the leading lady of Law & Order True Crime’s first trailer, playing defense attorney Leslie Abramson. Falco’s following Sarah Paulson’s path to acclaim, if the perm is anything to go by.

Tags:

Watch Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Trailer