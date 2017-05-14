Summer is near, meaning that TV’s true crime wave is about to spike. The latest entry in the genre invigorated by The People v. O.J. Simpson is Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, because a trend ain’t a trend til Dick Wolf has it franchised. The anthology series will cover the trial of the ‘90s other infamous double-murder, that of Jose and Kitty Menendez at the hands of their sons, Lyle and Erik. Edie Falco is the leading lady of Law & Order True Crime’s first trailer, playing defense attorney Leslie Abramson. Falco’s following Sarah Paulson’s path to acclaim, if the perm is anything to go by.