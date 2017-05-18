Selena Gomez’s Revival Continues on New Talking Heads–Sampling Song

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Now that Selena Gomez has ended her music hiatus for good, that revival she boasted on her last album is back in full swing. Selena has returned with a new single of her own (her last was with Kygo), “Bad Liar,” that will sound familiar to anyone not of Selena’s fan base’s age. The funky, seductive song interpolates Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer,” specifically Tina Weymouth’s instantly recognizable bass line. According to songwriter Justin Tranter (one half of the winning team behind Selena’s revival), Selena and songwriter Julia Michaels are “obsessed” with Talking Heads and shaped the whole song around that bass — though not without David Byrne’s rare blessing. “He heard it, loved it, and approved it,” Tranter tells Variety. “Which was a pretty crazy moment for us. To have David Byrne listed next to our names is just so cool.” Selena Gomez and David Byrne: a match even they probably never knew the world needed.

