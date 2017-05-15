Seth Meyers Asks Congressional Republicans to Come Get Your President

Late Night With Seth Meyers is hoping someone is going to step up to the plate to demand clarity in the latest chapter of President Trump’s ongoing Russia debacle, which began with the dismissal of now-former FBI Director James Comey and continues with the Washington Post’s claim that POTUS allegedly revealed “highly classified intelligence” to the visiting Russian ambassador and foreign minister last week. That someone? It’s a bunch of someones, specifically those someones in the Republican-held House and Senate. Seth Meyers is only asking for a few checks, maybe a couple balances here. You know, just a little something to take the edge off.