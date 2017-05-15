Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

What Mommy Dead and Dearest Gets Right About Munchausen Syndrome

“A lot of doctors, like the general public, don’t have a working knowledge of what Munchausen by proxy is.”

Yesterday at 11:26 p.m.

Seth Meyers Asks Congressional Republicans to Come Get Your President

“Trump just admits to wrongdoing, then dares the rest of us to do something about it.”

Yesterday at 11:05 p.m.

Better Call Saul Recap: The Beginning of the End

In “Off Brand,” tragedy is foreshadowed wherever you look.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Quantico Recap: Who Wants to Be a Terrorist?

ABC renewed Quantico for a third season, but this certainly feels like the end.

Yesterday at 10:59 p.m.

Revisiting Ellen’s Groundbreaking Coming-Out Episode 20 Years Later

▶️ “Why do I have to be so ashamed? Why can’t I just say the truth? I mean, be who I am.”

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Two in the Bush

What is going on with Kathryn’s look?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Once Upon A Time

“I tried to use Fabian for his horses and now he’s taking it out on Dad!”

Yesterday at 9:39 p.m.

Loretta Lynn Is Reportedly In Rehabilitation and ‘Doing Great’ Following Stroke

The country singer was previously taken to a Nashville hospital after suffering a stroke at her Tennessee home.

Yesterday at 8:17 p.m.

Zac Efron Is Ted Bundy in the Biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

It’s always the quiet ones…who have been doing a lot of comedies lately and want to show off their diversity of range.

Yesterday at 7:18 p.m.

Hackers Threaten to Leak Pirates 5 Unless Disney Pays a Ransom

Disney is reportedly working with the FBI to resolve the issue.

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

Amy Poehler, Anthony Atanamuik to Perform at 19th Annual Del Close Marathon

Three days, 650 shows, ten stages.

Yesterday at 6:03 p.m.

Your Guide to the Gods of American Gods

After you inevitably find yourself asking, what the hell is going on?

Yesterday at 5:58 p.m.

Mo’Nique Blames Oprah, Tyler Perry, and Lee Daniels for Blackballing Her

“It would kill me not to say the real shit. You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly.”

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

How Many Kardashians Need to Throw Water on Scott Disick?

The answer is between two and four.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Break Up After Boring Engagement

What will the reality-TV stars do now?

Yesterday at 4:50 p.m.

Claire Foy in Talks to Be the Next Lisbeth Salander

Sony is courting The Queen.

Yesterday at 2:15 p.m.

King Arthur Was the Summer’s First Flop. What Happened?

There’s a certain kind of intellectual property that seems to lend itself to flops.

Yesterday at 1:10 p.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps Master of None, ‘The Thief’: ‘Dev Is Really Lonely’

Welcome to Aziz-caps.

Yesterday at 1:07 p.m.

Watch the Will & Grace Cast Return to Their Old Apartment to Tease the Revival

Jack and Karen are still in character, because they’re pros.

Yesterday at 12:37 p.m.

Maybe Lana Del Rey Can Save Us All

“Coachella — Woodstock in My Mind” rewrites the past.