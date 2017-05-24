Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Seth Meyers Sees a Whole Lot of Swamp Monsters in Trump’s Drained Swamp

So much for that three word slogan.

12:51 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: If You Go Back, You Will Die

“The Other Side” rewinds the story, this time with the focus fixed on Luke.

12:51 a.m.

Bruce Springsteen Gave U2 Advice that They Promptly Ignored

Bono doesn’t always follow The Boss’s orders.

12:35 a.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: The Call That Changed My Destiny

Mona is a queen and everyone else is a plebe.

12:00 a.m.

The Americans Recap: Won’t Somebody Think of the Children?

“The World Council of Churches” hits on a universality about parenthood.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

America’s Got Talent Contestant Accuses Tyra Banks of Humiliating Child

Banks allegedly “physically manipulated and verbally abused” the contestant’s daughter.

Yesterday at 9:46 p.m.

Tom Cruise Plans to Start Filming a Top Gun Sequel ‘In the Next Year’

It’s “definitely happening.”

Yesterday at 9:31 p.m.

Isabelle Huppert and the Power of Cinema at Cannes’ 70th Anniversary

Can Isabelle Huppert host the Oscars now, please?

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Great News Season Finale Recap: Tough Love

This first season has absolutely delivered on sitcom essentials.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

Great News Recap: You Give Love A Bad Name

Carol faces an Olympic-level event in helicopter parenting.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Colbert Dethroned Fallon This Season to Be the Most-Watched Late-Night Show

CBS hasn’t won more viewers than the Tonight Show since the ’90s.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

Morrissey Criticizes Politicians and the Queen Following Manchester Bombing

“Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims.”

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

See the Stars Who Passed Through This Year’s Vulture Festival Photo Studio

Featuring Al Franken, Aziz Ansari, Jessica Williams, Connie Britton, and more.

Yesterday at 3:39 p.m.

The Night King Is Here in the Chilling Game of Thrones Season 7 Poster

It’s going to be a cold July.

Yesterday at 3:09 p.m.

Chris Cornell’s Voice Transcended Generations

Chris Cornell was an evocative writer who resonated even when he wasn’t trying.

Yesterday at 2:33 p.m.

7 Things We Want to See in the Psych Reunion Movie

The presence of Pierre Despereaux is a must.

Yesterday at 2:26 p.m.

Watch Cobie Smulders Rage for Fertility Drugs in Friends From College

Keegan Michael-Key is also offering his services in exchange for goods.

Yesterday at 2:23 p.m.

Here’s How You Can Make the Funniest Pie From Waitress

Sugar, butter, flour.

Yesterday at 2:19 p.m.

Who Is ‘Uber A’ on Pretty Little Liars?

Lucas and Paige are looking very, very guilty.

Yesterday at 2:10 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Apparently You Can’t Have the Time of Your Life Again

Nobody should try to put Baby in a corner in a three-hour TV movie.