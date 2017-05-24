Seth Meyers Sees a Whole Lot of Swamp Monsters in Trump’s Drained Swamp

Though Donald Trump might currently be across the world, Washington D.C. continues to run in his absence. Luckily, the president promised on the campaign trail that if he came to power he would “drain the swamp” — which is to say that he’d curtail corruption and outside influence by putting an end to government officials using their positions to gain lucrative positions as lobbyists. Unfortunately, when Seth Meyers on Late Night took a peek into “the swamp” all he saw were more swamp monsters operating under private waivers and changing their titles to access loopholes.