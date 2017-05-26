Like Noah, you, too, might feel like you’ve been at this for 600 years with no retirement in sight. But it wouldn’t be a day in America without some new political uproar throwing you against the ropes and putting you in a headlock, so here’s Seth Meyers’ rundown of the controversy surrounding Montana’s Greg Gianforte, the Republican congressional candidate charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly “body slamming” Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs – after Meyers’ show was taped last night, Gianforte went on to win his election anyway. The Late Night host stops short of suggesting reporters body slam politicians in kind, drawing a line at exchanging obscene hand gestures, but isn’t a full-on Wrestlemania between Republicans and the fourth estate exactly where this is all headed? Start picking out your entrance music now, media elite.