Seth Meyers Body Slams You With a Closer Look at Montana’s Newest Congressman Greg Gianforte

Like Noah, you, too, might feel like you’ve been at this for 600 years with no retirement in sight. But it wouldn’t be a day in America without some new political uproar throwing you against the ropes and putting you in a headlock, so here’s Seth Meyers’ rundown of the controversy surrounding Montana’s Greg Gianforte, the Republican congressional candidate charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly “body slamming” Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs – after Meyers’ show was taped last night, Gianforte went on to win his election anyway. The Late Night host stops short of suggesting reporters body slam politicians in kind, drawing a line at exchanging obscene hand gestures, but isn’t a full-on Wrestlemania between Republicans and the fourth estate exactly where this is all headed? Start picking out your entrance music now, media elite.

